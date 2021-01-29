Calamos Advisors LLC Has $54.48 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $450.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.06. The firm has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

