Calamos Advisors LLC Has $66.31 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 927,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,152 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $66,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

