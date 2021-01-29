Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54,360 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $206.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.