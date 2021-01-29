Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 20,912 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,912 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

NYSE:BA opened at $198.50 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.21.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

