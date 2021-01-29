Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 32,070 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,070 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

