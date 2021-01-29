Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,780 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $26,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $216.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.