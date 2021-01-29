Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 589,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $160.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $181.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.