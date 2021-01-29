Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,419 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.53.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $239.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.72. The firm has a market cap of $280.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

