Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,505,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

AVGO stock opened at $448.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $182.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.