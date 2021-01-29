Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,678,000 after purchasing an additional 313,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $192,558,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.