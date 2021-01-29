Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,633.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

