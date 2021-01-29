Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,639 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

