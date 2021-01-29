Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,925 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Aptiv by 15.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.74.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

