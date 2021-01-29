Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $38.60 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,603,000. Enphase Energy comprises 3.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $451,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $193.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $222.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

