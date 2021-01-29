Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN.L) (LON:CNN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN.L) (LON:CNN) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.93). 511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.38 million and a PE ratio of 184.38.

About Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN.L) (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

