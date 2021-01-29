California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

Shares of CALB stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

