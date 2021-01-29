Calix (NYSE:CALX) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.43 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

