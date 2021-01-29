Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.94.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,237.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,195.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

