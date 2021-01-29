Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,722,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,475.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

