Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Oracle by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

NYSE ORCL opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

