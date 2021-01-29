Cambridge Trust Co. Invests $299,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,820 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $126.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.27.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

