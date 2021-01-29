Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,493 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.