Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

