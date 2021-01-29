Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,931 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $168.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

