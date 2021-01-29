Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.