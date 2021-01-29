Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 807 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of CDW by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.59. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

