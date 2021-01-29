Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 7,544 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,380 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 517.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $30.07 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71.

