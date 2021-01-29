Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $117.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $135.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Insiders have sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

