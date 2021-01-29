Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WBK opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

