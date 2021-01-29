Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $221,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,133,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

