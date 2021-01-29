Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

NYSE:SPG opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

