Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $237.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.30 and a 200-day moving average of $204.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.