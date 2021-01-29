Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.