Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

