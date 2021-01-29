Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

