Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 292 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $54.84.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $932,429. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

