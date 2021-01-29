Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 369 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

