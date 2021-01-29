Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $191,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

