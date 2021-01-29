Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 624.44 ($8.16).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 600.20 ($7.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 583.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 667.59. The Sage Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 11.32 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 81.85%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £99,280 ($129,709.96). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 5,000 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($38,280.64). Insiders have acquired 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,830,800 over the last quarter.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

