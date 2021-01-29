Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.31.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at C$3,617,853.08. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,290,215.31. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Shares of CNQ traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.65. The company has a market cap of C$34.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.1156179 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -332.66%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

