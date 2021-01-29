Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$509.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$506.00 to C$509.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$445.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$490.00 to C$500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$435.69.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

TSE:CP opened at C$444.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$482.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$445.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$411.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.