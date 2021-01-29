Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.47 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$506.00 to C$509.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$435.69.

CP stock opened at C$444.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$445.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$411.73. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$482.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

