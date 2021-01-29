Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $505.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $500.00 to $505.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.14.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $347.05 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.14 and a 200-day moving average of $315.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $8,342,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,906,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

