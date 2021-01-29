Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $485.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $445.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.14.

NYSE:CP opened at $347.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,974 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,527,000 after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

