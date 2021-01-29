Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.14.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $347.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.14 and a 200 day moving average of $315.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.