Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CP. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.14.

NYSE:CP opened at $347.05 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 284,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,622 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $46,395,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

