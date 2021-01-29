Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $49.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,741.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,844 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

