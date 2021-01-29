Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CU. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB set a C$37.50 price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.38.

Shares of CU traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.56. 771,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.47. The company has a market cap of C$8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$25.25 and a 1 year high of C$42.97.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

