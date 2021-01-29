Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 493 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Seeyond boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $252.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

