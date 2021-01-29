Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,125 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rowe increased their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.